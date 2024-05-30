GIB habitat restoration project successful, Pune forest dept. to replicate it elsewhere

With the lone female Great Indian Bustard (GIB) having returned to its traditional GIB habitat at Nannaj GIB Sanctuary, Solapur, after almost eight years, the Pune forest department is planning to replicate its habitat restoration project in other parts of the GIB- and blackbuck- sanctuaries in both Solapur and Ahmednagar districts which are part of the grassland ecosystem. Maharashtra is among the few states in the country where GIBs are seen. The GIB is a most protected category of bird and has been declared as an endangered bird by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). (HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra is among the few states in the country where GIBs are seen. The GIB is a most protected category of bird and has been declared as an endangered bird by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). These birds are mainly found in grassland ecosystems that are under threat due to various reasons including infrastructure development, agriculture, increased human intervention etc. Eight years ago, there used to be more than 20 GIBs at the Nannaj Sanctuary in Solapur district. A soccer field-shaped area inside the sanctuary used to be their traditional habitat. However, the tall grass, trees, multiple weed species and affected visibility prompted the birds to eventually abandon the area. Eight years later, the Pune forest department’s efforts at restoring the birds’ habitat have paid off and one female GIB has returned to the Nannaj Sanctuary.

Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forests (wildlife), Pune forest division, said, “Under the GIB conservation programme, we undertook a habitat restoration programme in 2021-2022. Various efforts are being made for the GIB habitat restoration. The programme was implemented in a phased manner. This includes, uprooting the tall grass, completely eradicating the weed species, cutting off the dense tree canopy, zero human intervention, and camouflaging the birds’ hideouts etc. Currently, only 20% of the area is under vegetation and 80% of the area in this traditional GIB habitat is open where not only this bird but even other grassland species can move freely.”

“We are seeing positive results of all our efforts and recently on May 23, when the annual wild animal census was conducted, the lone female GIB was spotted in the area along with several other wild animals and birds. Our ground staff also observed that the bird has now returned to its traditional habitat after a long time,” Chavan said.

“Currently, we don’t have any scientific data on the habitat restoration work that has been carried out in this particular area, but we now understand the methods that need to be adopted. Hence, we will now apply similar methodology in other areas of Nannaj GIB Sanctuary and Rehekuri Blackbuck Sanctuary. We will be gathering scientific data on the restoration work and for this, we will be taking the help of our NGO partner, The Grassland Trust. We are now in the process of identifying locations where the project will be implemented and it will be carried out for the next three years,” Chavan said.