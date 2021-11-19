Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Girish Bapat condemns BJP supporter for using foul language against Sharad Pawar on social media
pune news

Girish Bapat condemns BJP supporter for using foul language against Sharad Pawar on social media

While making allegations against the state and national-level leaders, citizens should first seek the facts. BJP’s national and state-level leadership will address the Opposition and party workers should not level allegations against national-level leaders, Bapat says
Girish Bapat has publicly condemned one of its party supporters who used foul language against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on social media. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 11:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Girish Bapat has publicly condemned one of its party supporters who used foul language against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on social media.

Bapat issued the statement and condemned the use of words to speak anything against political leaders.

Bapat said, “I am in public life for more than 40 years and have always followed principles. Political differences are always accepted and welcomed, but making personal attacks on national leaders is wrong and I condemn it.”

The senior BJP leader said, “While making allegations against the state and national-level leaders, citizens should first seek the facts. BJP’s national and state-level leadership will address the Opposition and party workers should not level allegations against national-level leaders.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP