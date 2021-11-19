Home / Cities / Pune News / Girish Bapat condemns BJP supporter for using foul language against Sharad Pawar on social media
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 11:45 PM IST

While making allegations against the state and national-level leaders, citizens should first seek the facts. BJP’s national and state-level leadership will address the Opposition and party workers should not level allegations against national-level leaders, Bapat says
Girish Bapat has publicly condemned one of its party supporters who used foul language against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on social media. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 11:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Girish Bapat has publicly condemned one of its party supporters who used foul language against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on social media.

Bapat issued the statement and condemned the use of words to speak anything against political leaders.

Bapat said, “I am in public life for more than 40 years and have always followed principles. Political differences are always accepted and welcomed, but making personal attacks on national leaders is wrong and I condemn it.”

The senior BJP leader said, “While making allegations against the state and national-level leaders, citizens should first seek the facts. BJP’s national and state-level leadership will address the Opposition and party workers should not level allegations against national-level leaders.”

