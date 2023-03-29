Girish Bapat, Pune Lok Sabha MP passes away; tributes pour in

Pune member of Parliament in Lok Sabha Girish Bapat (74) passed away on Wednesday afternoon, city BJP unit chief Jagdish Mulik said.

He was a veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker. (BJP President, Pune Jagdish Mulik | Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Bapat is no more with us. He passed away sometime back. He was battling with ailment since past one and half years,” said Mulik.

The final rites on Bapat will be performed at 7pm at Vaikunth crematorium.

Tributes poured in for Bapat after his passing away.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences.

“Saddened by the passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Pune, Shri Girish Bapat. He was known as a grassroots leader who worked assiduously for the well-being of people. He was also at the forefront of several community service efforts. Condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti”, Singh wrote on Twitter.

Also Read: Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat critical, put on life support

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bapat was hospitalised at Deenanath hospital in Pune early Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing difficulties.

According to doctors at Deenanath, Bapat was put on life support system since morning after hospitalisation.

Earlier in the day, Deenanath Hospital through a medical bulletin said “He was critical and put on life support system.”

Bapat had been suffering with kidney related ailments for the past few months.

Despite being ill, he had participated in the campaign for recently held bypolls at Kasba Peth assembly constituency, which the BJP lost.

He was a veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker and a member of legislative assembly (MLA) of five terms in the past.

Hailing from the Amravati district, Bapat began his career in 1973 with Tata Motors (then known as Telco) and simultaneously undertook activities of the RSS, which landed him in jail during the Emergency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}