Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat critical, put on life support

Pune member of Parliament in Lok Sabha Girish Bapat (73) was hospitalised at Deenanath hospital in Pune early on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing difficulties. Bapat has been unwell for the past few months. (Facebook | Girish Bapat)

According to doctors, Bapat was put on life support system since Wednesday morning.

“He is currently critical and put on life support system. A team of doctors are currently monitoring his health,” said Deenanath Hospital through a medical bulletin.

Bapat has been unwell for the past few months. Despite being ill, he had participated in the campaign for recently held bypolls at Kasba Peth assembly constituency, which the BJP lost.

He is a veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker and member of legislative assembly (MLA) of five terms in the past.