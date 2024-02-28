GMRT Science Exhibition 2024 being held at GMRT Khodad

In keeping with its 20-year-old tradition of organising a science exhibition to coincide with ‘National Science Day’ on February 28 and the following day every year, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) Pune will hold a Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) Science Exhibition on February 28 and 29 this year at GMRT Khodad. The GMRT – located at Khodad near Narayangaon, which is 80 km north of Pune on the Pune-Nashik highway – is the world’s largest and most sensitive radio telescope array at low frequencies. It is one of the largest and most unique exhibitions in the rural area of Pune district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

This year, Krushi Ratna Anil Meher, trustee and working president, Gramonnati Mandal Narayangaon, will inaugurate the Science Exhibition (2024) at 9.30 am on February 28, while the closing ceremony will be held at 3.30 pm on February 29 in the presence of chief guest, senior geologist Afroz Chisti, director – central region, Maharashtra, Pune of the Geological Survey of India.

According to the NCRA, many schools, colleges and renowned institutes across the country participate in the exhibition every year. It is one of the largest and most unique exhibitions in the rural area of Pune district. It has proved a very good platform for enthusiastic students from various schools and colleges in the neighbourhood. Apart from schools and colleges, various government and private organisations also set up stalls at the exhibition which sees nearly 25,000 visitors from across the country every year.

This year, the prizes will be divided into four categories: group 1 (Classes 5 to 7); group 2 (Classes 8 to 10); group 3 (Classes 11, 12 and ITI); group 4 (BSc, BCS, and Diploma); group 5 (BE, ME and MSc); and group 6 (primary and secondary teachers and laboratory assistants etc.). Three best projects will be selected from each group and awarded a trophy and certificate. One consolation prize/trophy and certificate will also be awarded to each group. Participation certificates will be awarded to all registered participants.

The exhibition will remain ‘open to all’ between 9.30 am and 5 pm on both days. There will also be a GMRT engineering systems’ stall where visitors can get all the information about various sophisticated systems of the GMRT. Visitors can also ask questions related to astronomy to astronomers at the ‘Ask an Astronomer’ stall. The GMRT was set up by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) Pune under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), department of atomic energy, Government of India.