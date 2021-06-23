‘Godmen’ asked for human sacrifice to get desired results

The “godmen” arrested for duping a businessman of ₹52 lakh with promises of making money rain, had asked for a human sacrifice of a family member as the final step to make it happen.

The Pune police made this submission in a court in Pune on Wednesday to oppose a bail application made by one of the five arrested people.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Prabhakar Jadhav denied bail to Kailas Ramdas Solunke (22), a resident of Gangapurin, Aurangabad, who is in judicial custody, along with the main accused Kisan Asaram Pawar (40), Nanam Asam Solanke (35), Krushna Asaram Solanke (33), and Vijay Uttam Chavan (42), all residents of Jalna.

“The bail application of Kailas Ramdas Solunke and the anticipatory bail application for his father Ramdas Solunke was rejected by the court,” said public prosecutor Premkumar Agarwal.

The police have seized “Children’s Bank” notes of various denominations of the value of ₹30,90,500. The money was used to fool the complainant into believing that the conmen had a cache of money.

“In the case, two more people are yet to be arrested. If the applicant accused is released on bail, he will reveal details of the investigation to those on the run and tamper with evidence crucial to the case,” read a part of the submission made by the police in the court.

The police are also yet to recover the ₹52 lakh that the businessman paid from 2016 until 2020. In his complaint, the businessman had submitted that he had stopped paying the money after a point.

However, the accused started bad-mouthing him saying he was going to put a curse on his family. After this, the businessman listened to the main accused who told him that only one last step was remaining before the money rain could happen - that was of human sacrifice. Since Pawar’s arrest on June 3, the police have received at least three other complainants who were also duped by him.