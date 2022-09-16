Golden jubilee celebrations of ex-armed force officers co-op society on Sept 18

Pune: The golden jubilee of the establishment of the Armed Forces Ex-Officers’ Multi-Service Co-operative Society Ltd (Afexco Ltd) will be held on September 18. Afexco Ltd was established on September 18, 1972, by retired officers of the defence services.

The primary aim of the society is to provide an alternative occupation and job opportunities to retired defence personnel.

The society has posted a current annual turnover of more than ₹120 crore and more than 2,000 employees under its wing and employs ex-servicemen as well as non-ex-servicemen.

The society started its activity with taking up a contract of running TELCO staff buses, canteen and conservancy services. TELCO management helped and later expanded into the business of security, housekeeping and transport in Pune, Shirwal and Ratnagiri districts.

The society has a Class B Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) petrol pump at Pimpri since 2005 while a CNG pump has also been introduced at Pimpri since 2021.

“We have a grand multi-purpose event halls and lawns at Vadgaon Budruk called Shouryashree Halls and Lawns. The society is striving to maintain standards of a model co-operative society in the conduct of its activities,” said chairman Lt Col SB Shinde (retd).