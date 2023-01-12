Golf Club Chowk flyover to be inaugurated on Saturday
Published on Jan 12, 2023 10:35 PM IST
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the “Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Flyover” at Golf Club Chowk in Yerawada at 2 pm on Saturday
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the “Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Flyover” at Golf Club Chowk in Yerawada at 2 pm on Saturday.
Guardian minister Chandrakant Patil will be present.
BJP’s city president Jagdish Mulik said, “Yogesh Mulik, the then chairman of the PMC standing committee, had provided fund of ₹28 crore for the project.”