Golf Club Chowk flyover to be inaugurated on Saturday

Published on Jan 12, 2023 10:35 PM IST

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the “Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Flyover” at Golf Club Chowk in Yerawada at 2 pm on Saturday

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the “Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Flyover” (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByJigar Hindocha

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the “Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Flyover” at Golf Club Chowk in Yerawada at 2 pm on Saturday.

Guardian minister Chandrakant Patil will be present.

BJP’s city president Jagdish Mulik said, “Yogesh Mulik, the then chairman of the PMC standing committee, had provided fund of 28 crore for the project.”

