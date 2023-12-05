Govt asks revenue dept to complete land measurement by March 2024

The state government has issued a notification asking all the revenue divisions to reduce the pendency of land measurement applications before various divisions and directed the Revenue Department to complete the process before the deadline of March 31, 2024.

Officials at the Revenue Department across the divisions had been complaining that lack of adequate manpower was the reason for the current pendency to be 37,570 applications. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Pune division alone, as many as 92,566 applications were pending of which 54,998 were cleared off till November end. According to the revenue department, rover machines, and drones are to be used for land measurement work.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The State Government on November 30 directed that the Revenue Department must clear all the pending land measurement applications in Pune, Nashik, Mumbai, Konkan, Vidarbha, and Marathwada regions within the next four months.

Officials at the Revenue Department across the divisions had been complaining that lack of adequate manpower was the reason for the current pendency to be 37,570 applications.

An official from the settlement commissioner’s office said “The office is closely monitoring the situation of pending applications and will ensure that they are disposed of before the deadlines. Also, drones and rovers are being used for greater accuracy and quick completion of bigger tasks as part of the integration of technology,” the officer, on condition of anonymity, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh when contacted said, “As per the directions of the government, the land measurement has to be carried out expeditiously and we are deploying technology where drones and rover machines are being used to complete the surveys and land measurements on time. The pendency is likely to be significantly reduced in the days to come and strong steps are being taken in this regard.”

The State Revenue Department has pressed into service around 1,000 rover machines for quick completion of land measurement tasks.

According to the revenue department, three types of measurement take place – normal, quick, and superfast it takes between three to six months for the normal land measurement and the former category takes between 45 to 60 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The number of land measurement applications has gone up due to high prices of land parcels, litigations, and the growing need for land for getting new investments and setting up business enterprises.

For revenue administration, the government has divided the state into six divisions, thirty-five districts, and 399 talukas. Each district is divided into subdivisions for administrative convenience. Each division may consist of 4 to 5 talukas. The talukas are further subdivided into revenue circles and circles into revenue clusters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON