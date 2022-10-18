Govt. hospital superintendent, peon booked for demanding bribes

The Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked the medical superintendent (Additional charge) and peon of a sub-district hospital in Daund taluka for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant.

The ACB has identified the accused as Sangram Manikrao Dange (46) who works as a medical superintendent and Nanasaheb Pandurang Khot (57) who works as a peon at sub-district hospital in Daund in Pune district.

ACB officials told that, according to the complaint filed by 43 years old man, he was approached sub-district hospital in Daund seeking duplicate marriage certificate as his original marriage certificate got misplaced.

As per the press release issued by ACB, accused Dange demanded ₹3000 and accused Khot demanded ₹2000 bribe from the complainant to get duplicate copy of his marriage certificate. The complainant filed a complaint against both accused at the ACB, Pune office.

ACB officials confirmed that, both accused were arrested after the felicitation of both accused for issuing duplicate copy of marriage certificate with in one day only.

On Monday, ACB sleuths laid a trap and nabbed Dange and Khot while accepting bribe of ₹3000 and ₹2000 respectively from the complainant. A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Daund police station in Pune rural area and further investigation in this case is going on.