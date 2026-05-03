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Govt will seek death penalty, fast-track trial in Pune child rape-murder case: Fadnavis

Govt will seek death penalty, fast-track trial in Pune child rape-murder case: Fadnavis

Published on: May 03, 2026 02:01 pm IST
PTI |
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Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday assured that the government will push for a death penalty for the accused in the Pune child rape-murder case, asserting that the state will fast-track the trial to ensure justice in "record time".

Govt will seek death penalty, fast-track trial in Pune child rape-murder case: Fadnavis

A 65-year-old man with a criminal record was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a child in Bhor tehsil of Pune district on May 1. The incident triggered massive outrage in the Bhor area, with hundreds of villagers staging a protest demanding action against the accused.

It has also drawn sharp criticism from leaders of the opposition parties, who have slammed the government over law and order in the state and demanded strict action against the accused.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Nagpur, the chief minister said he spoke to the family of the four-year-old victim and assured them of full cooperation.

"I spoke twice to the father of the victim, and I have told him that we will work towards getting capital punishment for the accused. Accordingly, we will fast-track the case and complete it in record time," he said.

"It is laughable that those involved in cash-for-transfers scandals are teaching us about law and order," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Govt will seek death penalty, fast-track trial in Pune child rape-murder case: Fadnavis
Home / Cities / Pune / Govt will seek death penalty, fast-track trial in Pune child rape-murder case: Fadnavis
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