GR office verifies 2 lakh property documents in 17 sub registrar offices in Pune

Pune: The Inspector-General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, Pune (IGR) has carried out the title verification and other details of over two lakh registered property deeds and plans to cover another one lakh deeds before March this year.

The action follows complaints related to bogus registration at some of the sub registrar offices during the past two years. The property documents from 17 sub registrar offices of the total 27 have been checked and verified after the state revenue department issued an order to the effect.

Considering the voluminous nature of documents to be scrutinised, the deadline to submit the report to the government has been extended from January 31 to March 31. The IGR officials investigating the case have laid focus on whether the builders who engaged in registration of property have Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) number, permission to construct from government authority and whether a plot of land was divided and sold off.

During the early 2020, complaints were made to the Mantralaya alleging illegal registrations taking place in Pune in connivance with officials. The then Inspector-General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, Pune (IGR) Omprakash Deshmukh had stated that there were complaints regarding registration of properties of unauthorised constructions and illegal plotting.

The IGR office formed squads to probe the case. Despite repeated attempts, IGR Shravan Hardikar did not respond to calls/messages. The office of state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat is yet to respond to queries.

Earlier, the state government had received complaints, especially 1,000 of bogus registrations at the sub-registrar office, Hadapsar on a single day, in violation of the Real Estate Regulation and Development (RERA) Act, 2016.

The IGR squad comprises deputy inspector general of registration Govind Karad, acting DIG (headquarters) Bharat Garud, joint district registrar of stamps Vijay Bhalerao and joint district registrar Udayraj Chavan.

What led to the investigation

An alleged complaint of registration of flats ignoring norms was brought to the notice of Mantralaya

The revenue department orders probe of cases and verification of over 300,000 documents

The IGR office forms squads to probe RERA number of the real estate developer, construction and land details

The report is expected to be submitted to the state by March 31