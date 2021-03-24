Home / Cities / Pune News / Grand holi celebration unlikely this year due to Covid
Grand holi celebration unlikely this year due to Covid

In Maharashtra, on the eve of Holi, typically after sunset, a pyre is lit, signifying “Holika Dahan”.
By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Residents are confused and unaware about how to celebrate the festival, as there are no guidelines yet from the state government or the civic bodies

The festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 28, but this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a grand celebration is more than unlikely.

There are public celebrations and social events usually planned around this event in housing societies.

This year, residents are confused and unaware about how to celebrate the festival, as there are no guidelines yet from the state government or the civic bodies.

Due to the increasing number of Covid cases, restrictions have been imposed in the district, under which not more than 50 persons are allowed to attend any gathering or function.

Deepti Singh, a member of the Kingsbury building of the Pride World City housing society in Lohegaon, said, “The state government has not yet issued any specific guidelines for Holi celebrations. they should have published specific norms and set an advisory prior to the festival. It is one of the biggest festivals in the country and people do a lot of planning and preparation.”

Singh added, “Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have already given guidelines and accordingly, people have planned the Holi events. At our housing society we are still in a dilemma as to how to celebrate Holi on our society premises. We want to take safety precautions and then celebrate the festival.”

Pritesh Kamathe, secretary of Swapnshil Residency in Kondhwa, said, “Holi is one of the major festivals which we celebrate in our society and there are traditional rituals. Due to the increase in Covid numbers, we have decided to call residents in time slots so that there won’t be any crowding at the society’s Holika Dahan programme. Also, social distancing will be maintained.”

