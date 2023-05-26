Green chemistry will be a sustainable option for the future: IISER director

Increasing levels of carbon dioxide (carbon emissions) is a major concern for the world these days, and in this context, “Green Chemistry” can prove to be a sustainable option for existence in the coming times, said Prof Krishna N Ganesh, director, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune.

He was speaking while addressing the graduates as the chief guest at the 24th convocation ceremony of Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be) University, Pune on Thursday.

As many as 8,209 graduates were awarded degrees.

Prof Ganesh said, “The concept of green chemistry is newly emerging with a view to reduce the use of chemicals that are harmful to the earth. Green chemistry considers all the three processes of formation, production and decomposition. By adopting this concept, we can ensure sustainable future for tomorrow’s world. Data science, artificial intelligence will also be some of the challenging areas ahead.”

