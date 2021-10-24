Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Grocery shop owner booked for copyright infringement
pune news

Grocery shop owner booked for copyright infringement

The HUL officials took the products for testing and found the products to have been misbranded. After the report submitted by HUL, a complaint was lodged and a case was registered
A grocery shop owner has been booked for copyright infringement after officials of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) found nine misbranded products at the accused man’s shop in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 09:49 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

PUNE A grocery shop owner has been booked for copyright infringement after officials of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) found nine misbranded products at the accused man’s shop in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The accused was identified as a 28-year-old shop-owner and a resident of Ramnagar in Rahatni.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Sachin Ramesh Gosavi (40), a resident of Khar in Mumbai.

The complaint claimed that the shop had nine products including tea powder and biscuits. The total worth of the misbranded products was found to be 70,442 and had duplicate HUL logos on it.

The HUL officials took the products for testing and found the products to have been misbranded. After the report submitted by HUL, a complaint was lodged and a case was registered.

A case was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 51(b) and 63 of Copyrights Act, 1957 at Wakad police station. Assistant inspector Santosh Patil of Wakad police station is investigating the case.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP