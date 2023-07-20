Ground gives away at construction site in Pimple Saudagar
Water supply and stormwater lines damaged as ground gives away at construction site near Kunal Icon Chowk in Pimple Saudagar; road closed by PCMC.
The water supply and stormwater lines were damaged as the ground gave away at a construction site near Kunal Icon Chowk in Pimple Saudagar. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) closed the road at the area for vehicle movement.
The incident happened around 5 am on Thursday and no casualty was reported.
Former corporator Nana Kate said, “The incident also damaged a part of the road. We alerted municipal officials and police, and the road was barricaded.”