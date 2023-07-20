Ground gives away at construction site in Pimple Saudagar

The water supply and stormwater lines were damaged as the ground gave away at a construction site near Kunal Icon Chowk in Pimple Saudagar. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) closed the road at the area for vehicle movement.

Water supply and stormwater lines were damaged as the ground gave away at a construction site near Kunal Icon Chowk in Pimple Saudagar. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened around 5 am on Thursday and no casualty was reported.

Former corporator Nana Kate said, “The incident also damaged a part of the road. We alerted municipal officials and police, and the road was barricaded.”