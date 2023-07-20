Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Ground gives away at construction site in Pimple Saudagar

Ground gives away at construction site in Pimple Saudagar

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 20, 2023 11:32 PM IST

Water supply and stormwater lines damaged as ground gives away at construction site near Kunal Icon Chowk in Pimple Saudagar; road closed by PCMC.

The water supply and stormwater lines were damaged as the ground gave away at a construction site near Kunal Icon Chowk in Pimple Saudagar. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) closed the road at the area for vehicle movement.

Water supply and stormwater lines were damaged as the ground gave away at a construction site near Kunal Icon Chowk in Pimple Saudagar. (HT PHOTO)

The incident happened around 5 am on Thursday and no casualty was reported.

Former corporator Nana Kate said, “The incident also damaged a part of the road. We alerted municipal officials and police, and the road was barricaded.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
water supply construction site pimple saudagar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP