Home / Cities / Pune News / Gujarat wife tracks cheating husband to hotel in Bavdhan using GPS
pune news

Gujarat wife tracks cheating husband to hotel in Bavdhan using GPS

PUNE A man from Surat, Gujarat and his extra-marital partner from Chandigarh were booked after his wife tracked his car using GPS and found the two in a luxury hotel in Pune, with the woman registered under her name
A man from Surat, Gujarat and his extra-marital partner from Chandigarh were booked after his wife tracked his car using GPS. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
A man from Surat, Gujarat and his extra-marital partner from Chandigarh were booked after his wife tracked his car using GPS. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 11:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A man from Surat, Gujarat and his extra-marital partner from Chandigarh were booked after his wife tracked his car using GPS and found the two in a luxury hotel in Pune, with the woman registered under her name.

The car GPS led the woman to a hotel in Bavdhan, Mulshi on October 21, 2020. However, a case was registered around midnight on Tuesday.

While the complainant and her husband live in Surat, Gujarat, the woman her husband is suspected to be cheating on her with, is a resident of Yamunanagar in Chandigarh, according to police. The man allegedly told her that he was going to Bengaluru in Karnataka for a meeting. However, as the woman suspected her husband, tracked his car, an SUV registered in Guajrat, using GPS and found the location where he stopped.

She called the hotel in Bavdhan, Pune and enquired about who was staying in the room with him. She later went to the hotel and found CCTV footage of the two together and recorded it on her phone. She further found that her husband had used her name and Aadhaar card to book the room.

A case under Sections 419 (personation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out