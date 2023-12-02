Gunjan Chowk to Kalyaninagar route will ease traffic on Ahmednagar Rd

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is constructing a riverside road to alleviate traffic congestion at Shastri Nagar chowk and Wadgaonsheri chowk on Ahmednagar Road. It would run parallel to the Pune Metro line from Gunjan Chowk to Kalyani Nagar. The Vanaz-Ramwadi metro route runs through Yerawada, Kalyaninagar, and Ramwadi along the Mula Mutha river.

The route from Gunjan Chowk to the Shivane route will be joined in the future by the Pune metro line. (HT PHOTO)

Pune citizens will be able to travel directly to Wadgaonsheri from Gunjan Chowk after the Gunjan Chowk to Kalyaninagar section is completed. The route from Gunjan Chowk to the Shivane route will be joined in the future by the Pune metro line. This will open a new route to Kalyaninagar, Wadgaonsheri, Mundhwa, and Hadapsar.

This road is about 30 meters wide and will pass through Gunjan Chowk. The work of the stretch, which is 110 metres in length, is almost complete.

In a meeting with the district administration, Maha Metro has shown its readiness to hand over this place to the PMC for construction of a 110-metre road. Therefore, the proposal of funds for the rest of the work will be placed for the approval of the municipal commissioner.

Vikas Dhakane, additional commissioner, PMC, said,” Pune Metro has given a green signal to handover the land concerned. So, we have decided to put forth a proposal for the necessary funds for road work as early as possible for the approval of the municipal commissioner. After this road is developed, commuters will get another option to reach Kalyaninagar, Wadgaonsheri, and Mundhwa.”

The road department has planned to complete the work on this road in the next two months. Pune metro has allowed to keep Metro pillars in the middle and allow to build the road on both sides of the Metro pillars.

Vehicles coming from Pune Station, Khadki as well as Vishrantwadi use Ahmednagar Road to reach Kalyaninagar, Wadgaonsheri. As a result, the Shastri Nagar Chowk and Wadgaonsheri Chowk witness frequent traffic congestion. If the new road is developed, the vehicles will be able to go directly from Gunjan Chowk to Kalyaninagar and further to Wadgaonsheri through the riverbed road. Since this road is wide and the number of connecting roads is limited, citizens will reach Kalyaninagar without hassle.

Mauli Shinde, resident of Wadgaonsheri said,” At present, we have to use Ahmednagar Road to reach Wadgaonsheri, Mundhwa, Vimannagar and we have to face huge traffic. We are demanding to develop riverside road. After more than a decade, PMC has taken serious note and shown interest in developing the stretch. The new route will be helpful to residents of Wadgaonsheri, Kalyaninagar, Vimannagar and Mundhwa.”