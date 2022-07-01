Gunthewari scheme: PMC extends deadline till March 31, 2023

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for the fourth time, has extended regularisation of illegal homes made on small plots under the Gunthewari scheme.

Citizens can apply for regularisation of such homes till March 31, 2023.

Under the plan, unauthorised small plots can have legal construction for 20 years.

Gunthewari is known as a method invoked to measure land as per the gunthewari act, as the practice of creating small plots of agricultural land in multiple gunthas (1,089 sq ft area) was illegal and hence, carrying out constructions on gunthewari land was also illegal.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, who issued the notification, urged citizens to take benefit of the scheme.

A civic official on anonymity said, “Citizens fear that if they submit documents with PMC, the civic body would get official information of illegal constructions will take action.”

The earlier extensions given for the scheme was December 31, 2020; March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

