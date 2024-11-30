Menu Explore
Hadapsar candidate Jagtap seeks vote recount

ByAbhay Khairnar
Nov 30, 2024 10:00 AM IST

NCP (SP) Hadapsar assembly constituency candidate Prashant Jagtap has demanded recounting of vote in EVMs and VVPAT paper slips

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Hadapsar assembly constituency candidate Prashant Jagtap has demanded recounting of vote in electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) paper slips. He has deposited 12.74 lakh with the poll body as the requisite charge.

NCP (SP) Hadapsar assembly constituency candidate Prashant Jagtap has demanded recounting of vote in EVMs and VVPAT paper slips. (HT FILE)
NCP (SP) Hadapsar assembly constituency candidate Prashant Jagtap has demanded recounting of vote in EVMs and VVPAT paper slips. (HT FILE)

As per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) rule, any candidate can ask for recounting of votes within seven days after the poll results are announced by paying fees.

Jagtap said, “I have deposited 12.74 lakh at the Pune district collector office and demanded vote recount. As per the poll body’s law, the recounting would be done for five per cent EVMs of total votes. Doubts are raised over EVMs and additional voting with experts claiming that it was hacked.”

Mahayuti’s Chetan Tupe got elected from Hadapsar seat with 134,810 vote and NCP (SP)’s Jagtap received 127,688 votes.

NCP (SP)’s Pune city unit president Jagtap recently addressed the media and alleged that EVMs were selectively hacked with the help of authorities.

The Hadapsar contest was between both factions of NCP.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Ahmednagar Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Sujay Vikhe Patil had sought recounting of votes by paying fees. Patil had lost the seat to NCP (SP) candidate Nilesh Lanke.

