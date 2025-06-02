Hadapsar railway station emerging as Pune’s new satellite terminal

In a bid to decongest Pune railway station, the Pune railway division is actively developing Hadapsar railway station as a fully operational satellite terminal for long-distance trains. With train operations increasing steadily, Hadapsar is being positioned as a key alternative hub to ease the load on Pune Junction which currently sees among the highest train operation volumes in the region. Some train services have already started shifting to Hadapsar, with more expected to shift in the coming months as infrastructure upgrades near completion. The transformation of Hadapsar railway station is part of the Indian Railways’ ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ implemented by the Gati-Shakti unit of the Pune division. (HT)

The transformation of Hadapsar railway station is part of the Indian Railways’ ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ implemented by the Gati-Shakti unit of the Pune division. The redevelopment project costs an estimated ₹135 crore and includes the extension of Up and Down platforms to 600 metres to accommodate 24-coach trains, conversion of the existing Up goods line into a common Up and Down passenger coach line, and the addition of a new goods line on the Up side. Other significant developments include the construction of a new station building, improvements to the circulating area, creation of parking facilities, and installation of water supply tank systems.

Many works such as the extension of platforms 1, 2 and 3 to full 24-coach capacity and implementation of passenger amenities worth ₹11.69 crore have already been completed. The passenger amenities include modern waiting halls, enhanced seating, digital display systems and clean drinking water facilities. “Hadapsar station is being developed to provide an airport-like experience, with features such as lifts, escalators, a 12-metre-wide foot overbridge, roof plaza, waiting rooms, and retiring rooms,” said a senior railway official on condition of anonymity.

To facilitate the widening of access roads to the station, old railway quarters and the Railway Police Force (RPF) chowky have been removed. However, despite the ongoing development and enhanced facilities, passengers continue to face challenges related to connectivity and public transport. Unlike the centrally located Pune Junction, Hadapsar station lacks robust last-mile connectivity.

Sneha Kulkarni, a daily commuter from Magarpatta, said, “While it is definitely a good move to start long-distance trains from Hadapsar, the biggest problem we face is poor connectivity. There are hardly any Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses or shared transport options directly to the station, and auto-rickshaw drivers often refuse short rides or charge extra. The approach road also gets congested during peak hours. Unless public transport and access improve, it will remain inconvenient for many passengers, especially senior citizens and those with luggage.”

Authorities acknowledge these challenges and are working in coordination with local bodies to improve public transport links to Hadapsar. Once fully operational, the station is expected to significantly reduce the burden on Pune Junction while offering more convenient options for residents of eastern Pune, including areas like Magarpatta, Amanora and Hadapsar itself. The station’s transformation is expected to be complete by early 2026, representing a major leap forward in Pune’s rail infrastructure and a critical component of the city’s broader urban transport strategy.