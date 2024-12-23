Hadapsar residents demand removal of garbage depot 

Around 100 residents from over 50 housing societies across Sopanbaug, Udaybaug, BT Kawade Road, Hadapsar, Ghorpadi, and Fatimanagar staged protests on Sunday to demand removal of the garbage depot from their vicinity. Residents expressed concerns over PMC’s plans to cover the garbage depot with a shed, fearing it would trap odours and worsen conditions for workers inside. (HT PHOTO)

The gathering, led by the ‘Residents’ Forum – Udaybaug, Sopanbaug, Ghorpadi,’ took place at the Hadapsar Industrial Waste Management Depot with participants voicing their long-standing grievances over foul odour, air pollution, and environmental hazards, which they say have led to serious health issues like respiratory infections, asthma, heart problems, and eye, nose, and throat irritation.

Advocate Aniruddha Mishra, who led the protest, pointed out that despite protests dating back to the 1990s and court orders from the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) have failed to act.

“A fact-finding team reported that the plant is not following scientific waste-processing methods, and yet, even after contempt of court proceedings, the facility remains in place,” Mishra said.

Hadapsar MLA Chetan Tupe, who also resides near the garbage depot, joined the protest and assured residents of his support. “I will raise this issue in the state assembly to ensure a resolution,” he said.

A resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, “This is just a way to cover up the problem without addressing the root cause. We want the facility relocated, not disguised.”

Responding to the protest, PMC deputy commissioner of Solid Waste Management, Sandip Kadam, said, “The depot is under PMC and PCB, but waste removal and processing are the PCB’s responsibility. Measures are being taken to address legacy waste and prevent open dumping.” Meanwhile, PCB CEO Subrat Pal stated, “We are committed to resolving citizen grievances and ensuring environmental protection.”