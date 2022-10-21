Half of 2022 gone but students still waiting for engineering admissions

While the Maharashtra state common entrance test (CET) cell has started the first common admission process (CAP) round for the Bachelor of Engineering (B. Tech) course, the admission process is much delayed this year as two more admission rounds still remain to be carried out. As such, admissions will go on till year-end, further delaying the academic year of engineering students.

Ramdas Zol, founder-president, Dattakala institutes, which offer engineering and diploma courses, said, “Currently, the first CAP round of engineering admissions has just started and now, the students who have been allotted the seats will confirm their admissions in the next couple of days. The process of engineering admissions has been delayed this year, and this will certainly impact the academic year and covering of the students’ syllabus. It will take the entire batch of 2022-23 ahead by one semester. It will be difficult not only for us but for all other engineering institutions to cover the syllabus.”

Pratik Mistry, a student who has applied for admission to the engineering course, said, “Waiting so long to get admission for engineering courses under the state CET cell process is affecting our career, as admissions to private universities have already been completed and their classes too have started. But we are still waiting to get admission in the month of October and we will wait even after the Diwali festival when typically, the first semester ends.”

As per the information given by the state CET cell, after declaration of the first provisional merit list on October 18, candidates will self-verify seat allotments made to them in the CAP round 1 between October 19 and 21 by accepting the declaration through their login and certifying that their claims related to qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, specific reservation etc. in the application form are correct, and that the relevant documents have been uploaded to substantiate these claims which too are authentic and correct.

Mahendra B Warbhuvan, state commissioner, CET cell, said, “Candidates who have been allotted seats other than their first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the seats allotted to them in round 1 by accepting the respective seats by choosing the ‘not freeze’ option for betterment, and must pay the seat acceptance fee through their login through online mode.”

While two more CAP admission rounds still remain for the engineering admissions which will go on till November 18.