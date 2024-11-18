Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Have not left Sharad Pawar, says Ajit 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 18, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Ajit Pawar claimed that all his party legislators wanted to join the Eknath Shinde government over pending developmental works

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar claimed that he has not parted away from his uncle Sharad Pawar. Speaking in Pune district, Ajit Pawar claimed that all his party legislators wanted to join the Eknath Shinde government over pending developmental works. 

The NCP (SP) has fielded Yugendra Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew, to take on Ajit Pawar in Baramati.  (Ajit Pawar-X)
The NCP (SP) has fielded Yugendra Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew, to take on Ajit Pawar in Baramati.  (Ajit Pawar-X)

In a political campaign in his constituency Baramati, Ajit Pawar said, “I never left Pawar Saheb. In fact, I had informed him that all legislators decided to join the Eknath Shinde government as developmental work approved by our earlier government was halted. Legislators have signed the proposal letter.” 

The Nationalist Congress Party split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Shinde government. Following a decision by the Election Commission, he got the party name and ‘clock’ symbol, while the faction head by the octogenarian patriarch was named NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) with ‘man blowing tutari’ as its symbol. 

The NCP (SP) has fielded Yugendra Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew, to take on Ajit Pawar in Baramati. 

The Deputy CM has been MLA from Baramati since 1991. 

However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Ajit Pawar fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar from Baramati against sitting MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar. 

Sule defeated Sunetra Pawar comfortably and since then Ajit Pawar has often said fielding his wife was a mistake. 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //