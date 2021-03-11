Hawker menace pose risk to commuters of Vishrantwadi road used for military tank testing
Pune: Encroachment on “tank road” in Vishrantwadi area by illegal hawkers and handcarts is posing risks to commuters and pedestrians.
The 10-km long road starts at Research and Development Establishment (R and DE), Dighi and connects 512 Army Base workshop in Khadki. The stretch has been used for testing military battle tanks for decades as the fighting machines crisscross the area for fitness tests like maintenance, repair and overhaul.
The unauthorised hawkers selling their wares on footpath and road causing traffic chaos could cause accidents as tanks regularly ply on the stretch and authorities, including military establishments, should take immediate remedial steps, according to residents.
Sanjay Gadve, a resident of Madhuban Housing Society, said, “This road gets its name because it is dedicated for tank testing and hawkers are illegally occupying the road for the past ten years. Action must be taken to evict hawkers and if need be police cases must be lodged as they are interfering with free movement of tanks.”
According to Gadve, military tanks used to freely crisscross the road ten years ago but rapid urbanisation and growth of Vishrantwadi, Dighi, Munjoba Vasti and the surrounding areas led to congestion and hawker encroachment has added to the problem.
“Tank drivers on their way to R and DE have to halt till hawkers clear off the road and their movement poses risk to pedestrians and commuters,” he said.
Anita Pillai of Dighi said, “The tanks have to move carefully on the road as it is occupied by illegal hawkers. The stretch has become mishap-prone. Pune Municipal Corporation, military and elected members of the area must resolve the issue.”
PMC anti-encroachment chief Madhav Jagtap could not be reached for comments despite many attempts.
