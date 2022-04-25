HC directs PMC to ensure tanker water supply in 23 merged villages
The Bombay High Court has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to supply water to 23 villages by tankers till further arrangements are in place. The order, issued by the court on April 20 and made available on Monday, directed that Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority be made party respondent in the case along with Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and PMC.
Former corporator Dilip Vede Patil through senior advocate SM Gorwadkar and advocate Ritvik Joshi had approached the HC seeking its intervention in their case on behalf of 23 villages.
The order by Judges Abhay Ahuja and AA Sayed stated, “We have other matters also wherein some villages in Maharashtra are facing acute problems of supply of water, including potable water. We request the learned advocate general to appear in the matter on behalf of the state government. In the meanwhile, the respondent corporation shall ensure that the subject 23 villages are supplied water by water tankers until adequate water supply is restored.”
Welcoming the order, Patil said, “The Maharashtra government has erred in giving PMRDA the developmental rights for the 23 newly merged villages. According to the government, PMC will recover taxes while major income earnings under developmental rights stay with the PMRDA. How will infrastructural development take place in the newly merged villages when PMRDA is taking away all the major sources of revenue required for infrastructural development? How will PMC work if it has no funds from developmental charges? To address this situation, we approached the court seeking relief to our water woes pending for a long time.” Patil was the public representative from Bavdhan constituency in PMC. Patil had petitioned on behalf of the villages in Khadakwasla legislative assembly region seeking directions from the high court to ensure water supply to residents of villages and areas of Bavdhan Budruk, Kondhawe- Dhawade, New Kopare, Shivane, Kirkatwadi, Nandoshi, Uttamnagar, Narhe, Dhayari, Ambegaon, Sus and Mhalunge.
The petition also sought to quash the notification dated July 14, 2021 by which PMRDA was appointed as the special planning authority (SPA) for the newly included 23 villages within PMC limits. The writ petition will be heard next on May 4.
The areas under Khadakwasla legislative assembly segment are facing a serious water crisis as neither PMC nor PMRDA is taking the responsibility to supply water to these areas. By virtue of Section 63(20) of The Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, it is the statutory duty of the authority to supply water to residents within their limits.
The Pune police recently resorted to lathi charge to disperse around 200 residents from the merged areas of Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi, Katraj and other villages, who were agitating near the PMC pumping station at Katraj for three days over lack of potable drinking water and other civic issues. The civic body is also facing flak for its inability to supply potable water to citizens in different areas of eastern Pune for the past two decades.
UP: Property worth lakhs gutted in car showroom fire at Lucknow’s Matiyari
Property worth several lakhs was gutted when a fire broke out at a car showroom and service centre near Matiyari crossing on Faizabad road under Chinhat police limits here on Monday morning, said senior police officials. Additional deputy commissioner of police, East, Qasim Abidi said the police and fire personnel were rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident at around 11am.
Pune’s first heart transplant of 2022 takes place at Sahyadri hospital
The same donor also donated liver and kidney. The liver was transported to Kolhapur hospital which was recorded as the first liver transplant in Kolhapur. A green corridor was created for the smooth and fast transport of the organs with the help of traffic police of Kolhapur, Karad, Satara, Pune rural and Pune city police. The transplant took place at the hospital's Deccan Gymkhana branch. While the heart was transplanted at Sahyadri hospital.
Chandrakant Patil instructs officials to solve traffic problem at Nal Stop chowk
PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Chandrakant Patil on Monday visited the Nal Stop chowk and instructed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Pune Municipal Corporation officials to solve the traffic congestion in the area. Though PMC has erected the flyover at the chowk, it is not helping to solve the traffic problem and chaos is witnessed daily here. The flyover was inaugurated and made available for traffic on March 13.
Amnesty scheme on penalty against deficient portions of stamp duty introduced
The Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamp, Maharashtra State office has introduced an amnesty scheme on the penalty against deficient portions of stamp duty. For the first three months, ninety per cent waiver in penalty would be extended and for the next four months, the fifty per cent concession will be granted to the amnesty seekers. The scheme is operational from April 1 to November 30 this year.
Unidentified persons booked for theft bid at ATM in Sangli using stolen bulldozer
A group of unidentified people was booked for trying to steal money from a private bank's ATM in Sangli district by trying to bulldoze it late on Friday night using a stolen bulldozer. The ATM that was attacked is located along Arag-Miraj road in Sangli. The crime was recorded in the CCTV fitted inside the ATM kiosk. The machine broke into pieces, and the thieves fled with the cash vault inside it.
