HC refers SPPU Road tree-cutting matter to expert committee

The Bombay High Court on Thursday referred the matter pertaining to the cutting of trees on the Ganeshkhind Road to an expert committee. The HC has asked the committee to submit the report within two months. Earlier, the Supreme Court had restrained the PMC from cutting trees till December 21 for widening one of the roads there so that a litigant could approach the Bombay High Court with the grievance. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor while hearing a petition filed by Parisar, ordered the setting up of a committee to find a solution so that minimum trees be cut during road widening.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have undertaken road widening work as a part of Metro rail and flyover construction.

“The committee, comprising of experts, officials from PMC and PMRDA, shall consider, study, and recommend the best possible plan so that a maximum number of trees can be saved on one hand and the road widening and Metro rail project is also executed,” High Court said in its order.

The HC bench said it is of the opinion that with a view to examining the feasibility as to whether by altering the alignment of the road or its design, the trees can be saved, for which the matter may be referred to a court-appointed committee of experts, which will include the officials of PMC, PMRDA, and representatives of petitioners as well.

“The committee shall complete its task as early as possible, probably within two months. The report of the committee shall be submitted to the court through PMC counsel by the next date of listing,” the two-member bench stated in its order.