Health department clarifies PMC health chief’s suspension as per Maha Civil Services Rules

After suspended Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health chief, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, demanded revocation of his suspension alleging that he was purposefully targeted by Maharashtra public health minister Tanaji Sawant for refusing to participate in the latter’s corrupt practices, the health department on Monday issued a clarification stating that the suspension has been carried out as per the Maharashtra Civil Services Rules. Dr Bhagwan Pawar, demanded revocation of his suspension alleging that he was purposefully targeted. (HT PHOTO)

According to the statement issued by the health department: “Various complaints were received against former district health officer (DHO), Dr Bhagwan Antu Pawar. These included financial corruption, sexual harassment etc. Taking cognisance of these pending complaints, a committee was formed by the Health Services Commissionerate of the state government comprising officers of the rank of joint secretary. The suspension has been carried out as per the decision taken by the committee according to the Maharashtra Civil Services Rules.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The statement further read: “Dr Pawar has been found to have violated the Maharashtra Civil Services Rules by failing to follow discipline. Following a thorough inquiry into the complaints against Dr Pawar, he was found guilty and it should be investigated fairly. As a result, Dr Pawar was suspended as per rule 4 (1)(a) of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1979. During the period of suspension, his headquarters will be at the District Hospital, Nandurbar, as recommended by the inquiry committee. This suspension action has been taken to prevent any interference in further detailed inquiry and departmental inquiry. The health department has confirmed the suspension of Dr Pawar to avoid any interference.”

The health department clarified that Dr Pawar has been suspended and not dismissed, and that he has been given Nandurbar as headquarters to ensure that the investigation is conducted more impartially during the period of suspension. “During this investigation, Dr Pawar and the concerned complainants will be given full opportunity to present their sides,” the statement read.

Earlier on Wednesday, May 22, Dr Pawar was suspended citing financial irregularities as well as sexual and mental abuse of female colleagues during his tenure in the Pune and Satara districts as district health officer (DHO). However, he wrote to chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar last Friday, requesting that his suspension be revoked as it is a result of him not succumbing to pressure and eventually being mentally harassed for not yielding to minister Sawant’s demand. Dr Pawar claimed that the minister regularly called him to his residence at Katraj for work such as illegal tenders and procurement processes and that the suspension is the outcome of his refusal to support illegal work.

The matter was then taken up on X by Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar; leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar; and other party leaders. The politicos came up in support of Dr Pawar as an honest official who is bringing the true face of this corrupt government to the fore. They alleged that the health minister is corrupt and questioned the alleged ambulance scam involving ₹6,500 crore.

However, the health department clarified that there were numerous complaints of sexual exploitation of contractual female workers against Dr Pawar. Additionally, there were serious allegations of irregular working, abuse of officers and employees, mental and financial harassment, and financial scams. Due to the continuous complaints, a three-member inquiry committee, including a joint secretary-level officer, was formed by the Health Services Commissionerate on April 29. Because of the gravity of the complaints against Dr Pawar, the committee recommended that he be suspended under rule 4(1)(a) of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1979 in order to conduct a fair investigation. Consequently, Dr Pawar was suspended.