Health dept sets up healthcare facilities at Tuljapur

PUNE

The health camps have been set up on five prominent roads navigating to the Tuljapur temple. (HT PHOTO)

The Public Health Department has set up several healthcare facilities for devotees visiting the Tulja Bhawani temple in Tuljapur on the occasion of the Navratri festival. A mega health camp has been also organised for the event, said the officials.

While over 15 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple on the occasion of Navrati, the healthcare facilities will be available from October 16-29. The health camps have been set up on five prominent roads navigating to the Tuljapur temple, the officials said.

The health camps will have round-the-clock healthcare facilities and 19 health teams have been appointed for the same. 19 ambulances and 20 bike ambulances have been assigned during this period along with adequate stock of medicines and medical equipment. ICU facilities, each having five beds with specialised doctors have been made available at five locations, officials informed.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services said, twenty Arogya Doots (healthcare representatives) have been assigned on the routes at every kilometre for the visitors.

“The Doots have primary medical kits required during the emergency. The bike ambulances are assigned to crowded places to save time during an emergency. For awareness about the epidemic disease, banners, and hoardings have been put up on all prime routes. A round-the-clock war room has been set up with nine nodal officers to communicate during emergencies,” he said.

As part of preparedness to combat outbreaks of diseases inspections of hotels, lodges, and restaurants have been started in the vicinity of Tulja Bhawani temple. To date, an inspection of 359 hotels and restaurants has been conducted for hygiene and food safety norms.

“Drinking water sources are checked for impurities and action has been taken against 1084 food vendors found serving contaminated drinking water,” Dr Pawar said.

