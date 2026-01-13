Health dept to launch menopause clinics from January 14

To address the health needs of women during menopause, the Maharashtra government will launch special menopause clinics across the state from January 14, officials said. At these clinics, women will undergo detailed medical examinations and receive treatment based on their symptoms. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A statewide order was issued on Monday by the Public Health Department to all district civil surgeons, district health officers and health officers of municipal corporations, directing them to start special outpatient departments (OPDs) at their healthcare facilities.

According to officials, the clinics will operate as dedicated OPDs every Wednesday and will provide timely, scientific and comprehensive care for women experiencing physical and mental health issues related to menopause.

At these clinics, women will undergo detailed medical examinations and receive treatment based on their symptoms. Services will include medical management, counselling, dietary advice, lifestyle guidance, mental health support, and information on calcium and vitamin D supplementation, along with advice on necessary diagnostic tests, officials said.

“To address this gap, dedicated menopause clinics are being introduced to provide focused and confidential care to women,” said Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director, State Family Welfare Bureau.

As per the public health department’s order, menopause clinics will be started at all district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, municipal hospitals and select rural hospitals across Maharashtra.

Dr Sangale added, “We urge women to make full use of the weekly OPD services and seek medical help without hesitation for menopause-related symptoms. Instructions have also been issued to conduct large-scale information, education and communication (IEC) activities to create awareness about these facilities.”