Health dept transfers seven doctors in Pune district

The public health department on Tuesday transferred seven Class I doctors from Pune district, including five of Aundh District Hospital (ADH), said officials. Deputy director of health services in March this year had written to the state government seeking transfer of Dr Doiphode for alleged irregularities, misconduct and negligence in her duties severely impacting the ADH operations. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The ADH doctors include paediatrician Dr Tehseen Fatima Nasir Ahmed Khan, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Anil Santapure, dermatologist Dr Anjali Moholkar, medical officer Dr Kiran Khalate and additional civil Surgeon (ACS) Dr Varsha Doiphode, who faces allegations of irregularities and negligence in her duties. The other physicians are psychiatrist Dr HS Gosavi of Regional Mental Hospital and state family welfare bureau assistant director Dr Santosh Mane.

Dr Khan has been transferred to Nandurbar, Dr Santapure and Dr Khalate to the district hospital in Satara, Dr Moholkar to the district hospital in Ratnagiri, Dr Gosavi to mental hospital in Ratnagiri, Dr Mane as additional civil surgeon in Solapur and Dr Doiphode as medical superintendent of rural hospital in Junnar, the order states.

While the transfers are part of ongoing administrative reshuffling, concerns have been raised regarding potential impact on patient services, particularly at ADH.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon and head of ADH, said that while Dr Doiphode, Dr Khan and Dr Moholkar were relieved from duties on Wednesday, Dr Santapure and Dr Khalate have not been transferred till their replacement join the duty.

“Both the orthopaedic and medicine OPDs are currently running full and their absence will severely affect patient care,” he said.