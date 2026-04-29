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Health minister directs officials to fast-track Lohgaon sub-district hospital work

The instructions were issued during a review meeting held at the Health Services Commissionerate in Mumbai under the minister’s chairmanship The meeting reviewed ongoing work at the Lohegaon sub-district hospital and the mental hospital at YerAwada

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Maharashtra Public Health minister Prakash Abitkar on Tuesday directed officials to complete pending work at the Lohegaon sub-district hospital on a war footing and ensure the facility is ready for inauguration within a month.

The meeting reviewed ongoing work at the Lohegaon sub-district hospital and the regional mental hospital at Yerawada. (HT)

The instructions were issued during a review meeting held at the Health Services Commissionerate in Mumbai under the minister’s chairmanship.

The meeting reviewed ongoing work at the Lohegaon sub-district hospital and the regional mental hospital at Yerawada. MLA Bapusaheb Pathare was present.

Given the rapid population growth in Lohgaon, along with future airport expansion plans and the proposed ring road project, a demand was raised to increase the hospital’s capacity to 200 beds. The health department responded positively, and the minister directed officials to include the expansion in the hospital’s master plan.

During the meeting, Pathare also sought naming the Lohgaon sub-district hospital after saint Sant Tukaram Maharaj. Abitkar instructed officials to submit a proposal after obtaining approval from the chief minister.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Health minister directs officials to fast-track Lohgaon sub-district hospital work
Home / Cities / Pune / Health minister directs officials to fast-track Lohgaon sub-district hospital work
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