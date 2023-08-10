Pune health dept asked to set up war room for disease outbreak

During an online review meeting held by health minister Tanaji Sawant on Tuesday, Sawant directed the public health department to effectively implement plans for the prevention and control of epidemics in the state. The minister instructed all local bodies to set up war rooms in the event of outbreak of a disease, officials said. Health minister Tanaji Sawant on Tuesday directed the public health department to effectively implement plans for the prevention and control of epidemics in the state (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Also present in the online review meeting were health commissioner, Dheeraj Kumar; director of health services, Nitin Ambadekar; civil surgeons; district health officers; and medical officers of municipal corporations.

Sawant said that a surge is anticipated in the number of water-borne, vector-borne and other diseases this monsoon. “War rooms have to be set up by local bodies that have witnessed an outbreak in their jurisdiction. The war room must be attached to the state war room. Information regarding the outbreak of diseases and patients has to be provided round-the-clock by the war rooms of the respective local bodies. This would help to take timely measures for disease management,” he said.

Sawant further said that in case of vector-borne diseases, local bodies have to conduct door-to-door visits and eliminate mosquito breeding spots. “During the visits, awareness must be created among the public regarding the prevention of vector-borne diseases. An ample stock of medicines has to be made available and the supply of medicines should not be obstructed. The stock of essential medicines should be checked regularly and demand should be planned accordingly,” he said.

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services, said that all local bodies have been asked to test drinking water sources to prevent water-borne diseases. In case of contaminated water samples, preventive action should be taken. “The local bodies have been asked to collect more and more blood samples for testing. The screening for malaria, dengue and chikungunya diseases has been asked to be increased. Vulnerable areas are to be fumigated and sprayed with insecticides. The health department has been asked to be vigilant and effectively implement measures for disease control,” Dr Baviskar said.

