Heavy rains cause rock sliding at Katraj, commuters worried

While heavy rains lashed Pune on Wednesday, a rock sliding incident near old Katraj tunnel has raised concerns among people. Residents have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to keep a watch on digging activities.

The incident occurred at 11 pm on Wednesday. A PMPML driver and conductor informed police and disaster management cell about the incident.

Officials from the PMC’s disaster management cell, fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and the road was cleared within half an hour with the help of JCB and the traffic on the route was smoothened, said officials.

“There was no traffic disruption as rocks were cleared immediately after putting barricades. There was a fear of the rock hitting vehicles due to its size, however, there were no casualties. Such an incident has occurred after 2-3 years,” said Vijay Waghmode, assistant commissioner, Dhankawdi.

Regular commuters are concerned as there are no protective measures undertaken by the PMC. “The PMC should place safety nets on patches which are prone to rock falling. I have seen a couple of small size stones falling and it is risky,” said Ravi Dhole who regularly uses old tunnel for travelling to Satara.

Vipul Dua, a resident of Katraj said, “Various construction and digging activities are taking place on the hill and PMC must take action.”