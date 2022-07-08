Heavy rains cause rock sliding at Katraj, commuters worried
While heavy rains lashed Pune on Wednesday, a rock sliding incident near old Katraj tunnel has raised concerns among people. Residents have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to keep a watch on digging activities.
The incident occurred at 11 pm on Wednesday. A PMPML driver and conductor informed police and disaster management cell about the incident.
Officials from the PMC’s disaster management cell, fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and the road was cleared within half an hour with the help of JCB and the traffic on the route was smoothened, said officials.
“There was no traffic disruption as rocks were cleared immediately after putting barricades. There was a fear of the rock hitting vehicles due to its size, however, there were no casualties. Such an incident has occurred after 2-3 years,” said Vijay Waghmode, assistant commissioner, Dhankawdi.
Regular commuters are concerned as there are no protective measures undertaken by the PMC. “The PMC should place safety nets on patches which are prone to rock falling. I have seen a couple of small size stones falling and it is risky,” said Ravi Dhole who regularly uses old tunnel for travelling to Satara.
Vipul Dua, a resident of Katraj said, “Various construction and digging activities are taking place on the hill and PMC must take action.”
Ludhiana zonal chiefs directed to check waste segregation virtually
With the municipal corporation facing flak over its failure to ensure waste segregation in the city, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed the zonal commissioners to check waste segregation at the secondary dumping points through video conferencing/virtual meetings with the field staff. The zonal commissioners of all the four zones were directed to conduct virtual meetings from 10am till noon.
Ludhiana | Agnipath Scheme: GRP to bring 24 accused on production warrant
Government Railway Police will bring a total of 24 accused, held by the Ludhiana police for rioting and damaging public property at Ludhiana railway station last month while protesting against the Agnipath scheme, on production warrant on July 12. Moreover, GRP has sought the mobile phone of one of the key accused, from the Ludhiana police.
Graft: Amritsar Improvement Trust ex-chief sent to 4-day police custody
Congress leader Dinesh Bassi, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday for alleged irregularities during Bassi's tenure as the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman, was produced in a local court on Thursday and sent to four-day police custody for further interrogation. The two-accused, Raghav Sharma and Vikas Khanna, are yet to be arrested. Bassi remained the Trust chairman for two years, from 2019 to 2021.
PMC to appoint pvt agency to clean public toilets using mechanised system
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to clean public toilets using machines and soon all the toilets of the city would be brought under the purview of mechanised cleaning. According to a civic official, there are 1,360 public toilets and 425 public urinals across the city. As per PMC policy decision, zone 2 has invited a private agency for mechanical cleaning of public toilets. Civic activists blame PMC for its inability to maintain the toilets.
Three Dera followers get 3-year jail in 2015 Moga sacrilege case
In the first conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the interlinked sacrilege cases that rocked Punjab in late 2015, a Moga court on Thursday sentenced three men to three-year jail for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Malke village in the district's Baghapurana subdivision. Two other co-accused, Satnam Singh of Baghapurana and Davinder Singh Harie Wala village, were acquitted for want of evidence.
