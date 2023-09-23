Heavy rains in Pune cause waterlogging, traffic jams on several routes

The city experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday, which led to flooded roads and severe traffic congestion in many areas. According to fire department officials, at least nine occurrences of tree falling were reported till late evening.

Traffic at Sutarwadi Road on Saturday (KALPESH NUKTE/HT PHOTO)

Along with heavy rain, inadequate drainage maintenance, ongoing construction projects including roadworks, metros, and flyovers, and pandals set up for Ganeshotstav culminated in extensive waterlogging, significantly hampering traffic flow at multiple places.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the first time that the city has received heavy rains this monsoon season with Lohegaon recording 44.9mm, Chinchwad 49.5mm and Shivajinagar recorded 25.1mm till 8:30 pm.

Nilesh Mahajan, senior official of PMC fire department said, “We received complaints of nine tree felling incidents at various parts of Pune.”

“Warje-Malwadi, Wakadewadi on Old Pune-Mumbai highway, Bibvewadi, Pashan, Wanowrie, Hingne Khurd, Kasba Peth and Kothrud. No casualties were reported in the incidents,” he said.

The loss of traffic control signals at multiple junctions added to the chaos.

The ongoing Ganesh festival has also prompted alterations in traffic routes at specific locations, further exacerbating congestion issues.

There was traffic problem on prominent roads including Ferguson Road, Ganeshkhind Road, Katraj-Kondhwa Road, Jangli Maharaj Road, Karve Road, Sinhagad Road, Tilak Road, Satara Road, Shankarsheth Road, Sassoon Road, Ahmednagar Road, and Bund Garden Road. Traffic situation began to normalise only by late evening when rains abated.

Ganesh Sonune, head, disaster management cell, said, “We received complaints of water logging at more than 10 locations such as Aundh, Baner, Warje, Sinhagad Road and Karve Road. However, it was temporary and it was cleared after a few hours.”

In addition to that, there was waterlogging at Kothrud garbage depot, Paud Road, Satara Road, Swami Vivekananda Chowk, Dhanori-Lohgaon Road, and Vimannagar Chowk.

Shrinivas Kandul, chief superintendent engineer, electrical department of PMC, said, “Signals were not working due to a power cut in the Kondhwa and Lullanagar areas which caused traffic congestion.”

