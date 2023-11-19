Heavy rush at Sinhagad Fort during Diwali holidays

The Sinhagad fort has been crowded with tourists as a result of the post-Diwali festivities. According to Forest Department statistics, the surge of tourists began after Bhaubij day at the fort. On November 8 and 9, only 700 to 750 people visited the area, however, on Diwali Padwa, approximately 7,500 tourists visited the fort. On Friday and Saturday, more than 4,000 people visited the historic fort. On Diwali Padwa, approximately 7,500 tourists visited the fort. (HT FILE PHOTO)

According to the forest department, tourists from adjacent districts like Mumbai, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, and Solapur visited the Sinhagad fort over the festive season.

Due to the high volume of visitors over the last week, tourists had to park their cars on the ghat section road and walk to the fort.

Last week, over 10,000 people visited the fort, and there were traffic bottlenecks on the ghat section every day throughout the Diwali holidays.

Pradip Sankpal, range forest officer for the Pune Forest area said to prevent inconveniencing the tourists, the security officers did not take vacation during the festive season.

“Every year, we witness large crowds during the Diwali festival season. Tourists from all over the state and beyond visit the fort during the school holidays. They are unable to visit the fort while it is crowded. Such tourists should be able to visit the fort, therefore we intended to accompany the Forest Protection Committee’s security officers and let as many tourists as possible visit the fort. Every effort was made to avoid traffic congestion on the ghat,” said Pradip Sankpal, range forest officer for the Pune Forest area,” Sankpal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON