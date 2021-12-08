HICA urges to not use illegal mosquito repellent incense sticks to reduce health risk

PUNE The Covid-19 pandemic has increased respiratory issues leading to partially, or in some cases, fully damaged lungs.

Health professionals across the globe are already engaged in controlling this on-going crisis.

The Home Insect Control Association (Hica), a non-profit industry body promoting safe use of household insecticides in India, has urged people to stop buying or selling mosquito repellent incense sticks (agarbattis) in the state, as a majority of them are illegal and do not have necessary certification/licences.

As per recent government data, 116,991 cases of dengue have been reported across the country in the last one month. States like Maharashtra, Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and New Delhi have seen a sharp increase in the cases.

Jayant Deshpande, honorary secretary, Hica, said, “At a time when respiratory issues are occurring frequently, we strongly urge people to stop or avoid using mosquito repellent incense sticks. Most of them available in the market are illegal and have potential to damage consumer health.”

According to people in the industry, these sticks are sold cheap and have a visible drop-down impact on mosquitoes, yet are illegally made and sold without proper licenses and permissions from the relevant government departments. Illegal and spurious incense sticks/agarbattis available in the market are laced with unapproved harmful chemicals (insecticides/ pesticides). This can cause health issues such as asthma, bronchitis, reactive airways disease and other respiratory ailments. Basic checks on safety parameters which is mandatory for all home insecticide products are not carried out by these manufacturers producing the illegal agarbattis.