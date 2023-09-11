High demand for water tankers in Ambegaon & Purandar tehsils

PUNE: With subdued rainfall activity in Pune district, water shortage is beginning to raise its head in many areas even before withdrawal of the southwest monsoon. By extension, several villages are seeing an increase in the demand for water tankers to fulfil their daily water needs. As per data shared by the district administration, as many as 49 water tankers are currently supplying water to 38 villages in five tehsils, with Ambegaon and Purandar figuring prominently among them.

Last week, six tankers were supplying water to Ambegaon tehsil but the number has risen to eight this week. (HT PHOTO)

According to official data, at least 108,483 people are currently affected by water scarcity and nine government- and 40 private- tankers are supplying water to 38 villages in Pune district. Last week, six tankers were supplying water to Ambegaon tehsil but the number has risen to eight this week. Similarly, the number of water tankers supplying water to Purandar tehsil has risen from seven last week to 10 this week. District officials said that they are keeping a check on water supply and the demand for water tankers, and appropriate measures will be taken to meet the villages’ demand for water.

This year, Maharashtra is experiencing weak monsoon conditions. In Pune, the monsoon was active in July. Although the district received normal category rainfall, the same was concentrated in a few areas of the district. The weaker monsoon winds were unable to penetrate the interiors of the state due to which a majority of these areas are experiencing below-normal rainfall, according to the IMD.

Currently, Pune district is experiencing a 17% rainfall deficiency for the cumulative period from June 1 to September 9. A few areas such as Lonavala, Tamhini, Mulshi and Bhor and a clutch of places in the ghat areas received good rainfall while others received little to no rainfall. Therefore, the demand for water tankers has increased in villages that fall in the rain-shadow region.