High-level committee, grievance cell to address issues raised by Chakan industries: CM

The state government has constituted a high-level committee headed by the Pune district collector to address road repairs, traffic congestion and management issues in the Chakan industrial belt, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted on Sunday. It has also set up an Industry Grievance Redressal Cell to expedite resolution of pending administrative issues faced by industries.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (HT FILE)

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The committee will focus on addressing traffic congestion and road-related problems in the rapidly expanding industrial belt.

The Industry Grievance Redressal Cell will be established at the Pune collector’s office to consider complaints submitted to the concerned department or authority but remain unresolved beyond the prescribed period or have been unnecessarily delayed. Such grievances will be recorded department-wise, and their progress will be monitored in a time-bound manner.

The cell will include representatives from the MIDC, pollution control, power, RTO, town planning, industrial safety and labour departments, in addition to industry associations.

The Dudi-led committee will include Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner as co-chairperson and senior officials from the MIDC, PWD, PMRDA, MSRDC, PMC and other agencies, along with representatives of industrial associations as members.

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{{^usCountry}} As per an order circular, which was issued on Friday, the committee will prepare an integrated road and traffic plan covering major and internal roads, industrial access routes, service roads, junctions, drainage, street lighting, traffic signals, parking, road safety and heavy-vehicle movement. It will also identify congestion-prone locations and undertake immediate repairs of potholes and damaged roads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per an order circular, which was issued on Friday, the committee will prepare an integrated road and traffic plan covering major and internal roads, industrial access routes, service roads, junctions, drainage, street lighting, traffic signals, parking, road safety and heavy-vehicle movement. It will also identify congestion-prone locations and undertake immediate repairs of potholes and damaged roads. {{/usCountry}}

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“Works identified as urgent will be taken up on a fast-track basis, with departments directed to avoid unnecessary administrative delays. Planning, approvals, coordination and implementation under the resolution are to be completed within 10 months, with each department required to submit a time-bound action plan and regular progress reports,” it stated.

Chakan is one of Maharashtra’s major industrial hubs, but poor roads and traffic congestion have emerged as persistent concerns for companies operating there. The latest government decisions come amid growing concerns in the industrial belt about the lack of coordination among the various agencies in charge of road and traffic management..

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