High-speed crash on Mumbai-Pune expressway kills 3

A major accident occurred early Friday morning on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Adhegaon village, about 82 kilometres away from Pune when a speeding car collided head-on with a moving goods truck, resulting in three fatalities. The car with the registration number MH 04 JM 5349 was speeding from Mumbai to Pune when the driver lost control and collided with an oncoming truck with the registration number RJ 09 JB 3638.

Two people died on the scene, including the driver, and another passed away while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Traffic on the road was disrupted as a result of the accident. A team of highway police, an IRB patrolling team and the Highway traffic control arrived on the scene and used recovery vehicles to remove the damaged vehicles from the road.

According to the highway police, the accident happened around 7 am on Friday, and three people died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Vijay Kher (74), Rahul Kulkarni (43), and Hemant Raut (35), all hailing from Satara. The trio had travelled to Mumbai for work and were returning to Satara via the Pune-Mumbai expressway.

“While Overtaking a vehicle on the left side at high speed near the Urse toll bridge, the driver did not see the container standing on the left side of the road. Their vehicle directly hit the container from behind. Their car got stuck in the container and the bodies were pulled out and taken to the primary health centre in Talegaon. It is understood that the three had gone to Mumbai for official work and further investigation is underway,” Police Inspector Vanita Dhumal of Shirgaon police station, said.

