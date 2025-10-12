Hindutva groups halt screening of Marathi film ‘Manache Shlok’ in Pune, alleging insult to Saint Samarth Ramdas

Screenings of the newly released Marathi film Manache Shlok were halted across several theatres in Pune on Saturday after Hindutva organisations protested, alleging that the film’s title insults Saint Samarth Ramdas. According to the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, using the sacred name Manache Shlok for a commercial Marathi film amounts to a direct insult to Hindu culture, saints, and spiritual heritage. (HT)

Directed by Mrunmayee Deshpande, Manache Shlok was released statewide on October 10. However, protests erupted in Kothrud and Dhayari, where agitators gathered inside and outside theatres demanding that the shows be stopped immediately. Following the demonstrations, theatre managements across the city cancelled all screenings as a precautionary measure.

Protesters objected to the film’s title, which is identical to Manache Shlok, the revered devotional verses composed by Saint Samarth Ramdas. They claimed it was disrespectful to associate the saint’s work with a commercial film.

Sunil Ghanwat, convener of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti for Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, said, “For centuries, Manache Shlok has guided millions on the path of dharma, self-discipline, and devotion. Turning this revered scripture into a tool for profit and entertainment is unacceptable and deeply hurts the sentiments of crores of Hindus.”

The organisation has strongly condemned what it calls “disrespect” and demanded that the film’s title be changed immediately.

Officials from Alankar Police station said, “ A woman named Ujjwala Gaud objected to the film show of Marathi movie Manache Shlok, but considering the situation, the organiser withdrew the show to avoid further escalation.” Enough police force was deployed at the City Pride theatre in Kothrud. Police stated that no screenings of the movie took place at the theatre on Saturday.

Earlier, a Hindu outfit had approached the Bombay High Court seeking a ban on the movie, but the court refused to entertain the plea. Despite the order, protests continued, leading to disruptions in Pune.

Police were deployed at multiple theatres to prevent any untoward incidents. The film’s producers have not yet issued an official statement regarding the controversy.