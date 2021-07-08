Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro corridor: More than 1,400 trees to be uprooted

As many as 1,445 trees are likely to be uprooted during the construction of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro rail line being developed by Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA). Of these, around 1,000 trees will be replanted, said PMRDA officials.

In 2018, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) signed a contract with Tata and Siemens for the project to be developed on a public- private partnership model to decongest traffic in the city by improving connectivity within the metropolitan region.

According to PMRDA Metro officials, they have identified a total 1,445 trees in the 23 kilometre metro route between Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. The metro route is passing through PMC, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), PMRDA and Hinjewadi industrial zone. The maximum numbers of trees (841) are located in the PMC limits as compared to the PMRDA and PCMC region. There are only 58 trees to be removed in the PCMC area.

Banudas Mane, PMRDA Metro official said, “We have tabled proposals to respective authorities to give us permission to cut these trees. Recently, we have asked the PMRDA to give permission to 176 trees in which 89 will be replanted and remaining 87 will be uprooted.”

He further said, “We have decided to plant a total of 5,836 trees in different parts of the PMC, PCMC, PMRDA and MIDC region. Due to the demolition of Pune University flyovers, there are chances to save trees. We will also try to save around 20 per cent of trees in this route. We will replant more than that.”

Ashok Ghorpade, chief garden superintendent of PMC said, “We have already given permission to PMRDA Metro to remove trees. We have also instructed Metro to replant trees and plant new trees in the ratio of 1:3 against chopped trees.”

The proposed PMRDA Metro route is a 23.3 kilometre elevated track between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar. It will take less than 40 minutes to cover the distance from the civil court in Shivajinagar to the Hinjewadi IT Park. The route will have 23 elevated stations. The project is estimated at ₹8,100 crore.

PMRDA Metro route Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar

Name of Authority Number of trees to be

PMC 841

PCMC 58

MIDC- 370

PMRDA 176