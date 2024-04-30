Home voting begins in Kolhapur from May 1

The home voting process beginning May 1 will cover 3,964 citizens in Kolhapur and Hatkanangle constituencies. The facility is provided to senior citizens above 85 years of age and disabled voters. The application was accepted till April 17 and 3,964 voters were found eligible for home voting,” said Amol Yedge, Kolhapur district collector. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“The administration visited homes of voters who requested the facility and forms were filled through respective booth level officers (BLO). The application was accepted till April 17 and 3,964 voters were found eligible for home voting,” said Amol Yedge, Kolhapur district collector.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to the district administration, of the 21,384 persons above 85 years of age and 16,544 disabled in Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency, only 2,395 elderly and 542 disabled preferred to vote from home. In the Hatkanangle constituency, of the 21,328 above 85 years and 1,455 disabled voters, only 864 and 163 respectively agreed to vote from home.

“If the voter is not at home or does not cast his vote within the allotted time, he/she will be given another chance. If the person does not cast vote even then, he/she loses the opportunity to vote,” Yedge said.