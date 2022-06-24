Hospitalisation on the rise as Covid cases increase in Pune

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, while most patients are in isolation at home, government hospitals are now preparing to accommodate more patients. Between June 4 and June 23, cases of hospitalisation in Pune increased from 16 to 95. According to district health department officials, there are 2,741 active cases in Pune district at present. Out of these, 2,646 patients are in isolation at home while 95 have been hospitalised till June 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The total tally of BA.4 and BA.5 variant cases found in the state is 26. Pune has reported 15 cases so far followed by Mumbai with 5, Nagpur with 4, and Thane with 2. One more new case of BA.5 variant has been reported from Nagpur as per the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur. The fully vaccinated woman, 27, was found Covid positive on June 19. Initially she had mild symptoms but at present, she is asymptomatic and stable, and in isolation at home. On Friday, 496 patients tested positive for Covid-19 in Pune district, and the number of active patients has now increased to 2,741 for Pune district.

According to health department officials, there is a gradual increase in Covid positive cases in the district. Between June 7 to June 14 and June 15 to June 24, there has been a 72.71% rise in new patients. Between June 7 and June 14, there were 1,363 patients in Pune district. The number rose to 2,354 between June 15 and June 21. During the same time, there was a rise of 36.47% across patients in Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, there were 19,304 patients between June 7 and June 14. The number of new cases in the state rose to 26,344 between June 15 and June 21.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Nitin Ambadekar, who is the state joint director of health services (procurement cell and hospitals) and now has additional charge as director of health services, said that the state machinery has started gearing up for increasing number of cases. “We have taken a roundup of all state-run government hospitals for infrastructure regarding Covid preparedness. We are prepared for any surge in hospitalisation. As the numbers are increasing, there are a few patients who need hospital care but overall due to good immunisation, hospitalisation is low,” said Dr Ambadekar.

According to state health department officials, till June 20, there were 24,613 active patients. Out of these, 1,141 patients were hospitalised while 274 patients were critical. There were a total 153 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU). Out of these 153, around 22 were on ventilators and 131 patients needed oxygen. Further, there were 121 patients who were on oxygen support but were not admitted to the ICU.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}