Hostels ready for the first batch of PMC medical college

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College hostel has been constructed on Sanas ground near Sarasbaug. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 06:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to welcome the first batch of 100 MBBS students in the newly opened Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College. PMC’s first medical college was inaugurated on March 14.

According to officials, the civic body has the hostel facility ready for the new students. All students will be provided accommodation at the hostel facility which has been constructed on Sanas ground near Sarasbaug. The college building is still under construction at Naidu hospital, meanwhile, students will need to attend Kamala Nehru hospital for practice.

PMC medical officer Anjali Sabne said, “The hostel facility is ready for students. Post the completion of admission process, students will be allocated the rooms in the hostel.”

