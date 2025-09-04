Housing societies in PMC raise alarm over water crisis

Residents of several housing societies in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits have raised concerns over severe water scarcity, despite satisfactory rainfall this monsoon. The issue was highlighted during a meeting of the water committee on Tuesday, which was chaired by the additional commissioner and attended by senior officials from the water supply department. (HT)

A special committee has been constituted to address water scarcity issues within the Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and PMRDA jurisdictions. A committee has been formed as per the direction issued by the Bombay High Court on 10 April 23 during the hearing of Public Interest Litigation(PIL) 126/2023, regarding the water problem faced by the residents of urban areas of Pune District. The meeting was conducted as part of the committee’s ongoing action to address the water scarcity issue.

According to the officials, representatives of nearly 250 housing societies from Lohegaon, Wagholi, Manjari Budruk, Hadapsar, Mundhwa Keshavnagar, Kharadi, and neighbouring areas were present. They complained of increasing dependence on private tankers and the high costs incurred for water purchases, with no relief from the PMC.

Residents of large housing complexes in Keshavnagar alleged harassment by builders who failed to supply water through tankers despite having given affidavits to PMC while securing commencement certificates. The certificates clearly state that until PMC is able to provide piped water lines, it is the responsibility of the builder to arrange water at their own expense. However, societies claimed that builders often stop the water supply during festivals, leaving them helpless.

“Residents are forced to approach the police against builders, but the police are not registering complaints. PMC must take a firm stand and also issue letters advising societies to pursue legal action so that complaints can be lodged,” said Advocate Satya Muley, representing residents’ associations.

Residents of a well-known housing society in Handewadi, a township of nearly 5,000 flats, complained they are not receiving even drinking water. Similar concerns were echoed by societies from Wagholi and Kharadi.

Birendra Thapliyal, a resident of an elite society in Keshav Nagar, said, “Keshav Nagar-Mundhwa was merged into the PMC limits in 2017. Since there is no PMC water line, they ask the developers to provide an undertaking to provide water until the water lines are installed. During festivals, the water supply is cut off by the developer, who instructs the tanker services to stop providing water. There are 712 units in our society that require 50 to 60 tankers of water. The PMC has given written assurance that the developer should supply the water; however, the developer is not complying with the requirement.”

Offering some relief, Nandkishore Jagtap, head, PMC water supply department, said that an overhead water tank nearing completion in Kharadi would soon ease the shortage in the area.

“We will look into the issue faced by the resident, and further action will be taken accordingly,” he said.