In January 1905, Commissioner Frederick St George de Lautour Booth-Tucker, a senior Salvation Army officer and the son-in-law of William and Catherine Booth, the organisation’s founders, was travelling in Travancore when he noticed that even though the prices of rice and other staple grains had skyrocketed, the people seemed “unusually prosperous and well-fed”.

After his visit to Travancore, Booth-Tucker decided that the Salvation Army would “introduce” cassava to other parts of India. (HT)

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Upon enquiry, he discovered that the people of Travancore had escaped hunger, even as other parts of the country faced severe food shortages, because of the widespread cultivation of cassava. He found that each house cultivated cassava and “rendered it independent of the fluctuations of the grain market”. He was impressed with the “Indianisation” of the cassava in Travancore.

Cassava was introduced to India by the Portuguese from South America. In Travancore, however, cassava owed its spread to the efforts of Maharaja Sri Padmanabha Dasa Sri Sri Visakham Thirunal Rama Varma, who actively promoted its cultivation. His efforts ensured that the population of Travancore was largely insulated from the famines ravaging other parts of India.

After his visit to Travancore, Booth-Tucker decided that the Salvation Army would “introduce” cassava to other parts of India and made a formal appeal to the government to adopt cassava as a famine food.

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{{^usCountry}} Cassava tubers were boiled, sliced, and sun-dried and made into flour, which could be either eaten alone or mixed with another flour, according to the tastes and resources of the family. Another advantage of cassava in drought-stricken districts was that it did not need to be harvested like grain, but it could be left in the ground for months without spoiling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cassava tubers were boiled, sliced, and sun-dried and made into flour, which could be either eaten alone or mixed with another flour, according to the tastes and resources of the family. Another advantage of cassava in drought-stricken districts was that it did not need to be harvested like grain, but it could be left in the ground for months without spoiling. {{/usCountry}}

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The campaign to popularise cassava reflected the Salvation Army’s broader philosophy of combining evangelism with practical social reform.

The Salvation Army was founded in the slums of London’s East End in 1865 by Booth, a former Methodist minister, and his wife, Catherine. Originally called the Christian Mission, it quickly expanded across mainland Europe, establishing operations in countries like France by 1881.

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Despite public resistance to their open-air preaching and brass bands in working-class neighbourhoods, the movement eventually established a foothold through practical relief work, setting up shelters, rescue homes, and soup kitchens across the continent.

India became one of the Salvation Army’s initial international mission fields outside the West when operations officially launched in Bombay on September 19, 1882. The efforts were spearheaded by Frederick Tucker, a former British colonial official who resigned from the elite Indian Civil Service to join the Army in London before returning to the subcontinent. He was consumed with zeal for the evangelisation of India’s millions. Was it not possible, Tucker asked himself, to preach Christianity to the Indian people as an Indian Gospel? For him, Christ was a Man of the East, not of the West.

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To bridge the deep cultural divide and gain the trust of local communities, Tucker and his fellow officers fully immersed themselves in local customs. They wore saffron robes, walked barefoot, and adopted Indian names. Tucker himself became known as Fakir Singh.

Over the next few decades, the organisation grew its local footprint by tying its religious work directly to institutional welfare, building schools, hospitals, and rural agricultural colonies.

Tucker changed his surname to Booth-Tucker in 1888 upon marrying Emma Booth, the daughter of the Salvation Army’s founders. This followed a specific family tradition where men marrying into the Booth family added the prominent surname to their own to carry on the organisation’s leadership legacy.

Under Booth-Tucker’s leadership, the Salvation Army in India “introduced” eucalyptus as a malaria fighter, mulberry for the silk industry, thornless cactus as fodder, and cassava as a famine food.

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While the Salvation Army claimed credit for these initiatives, these crops were already being grown in India. The idea of cassava as famine food in India was already put forth, discussed, and implemented in the Deccan by the agricultural department when Booth-Tucker requested the government.

The Director of Agriculture had ordered experiments in cassava cultivation at the Poona and Manjari farms in 1902. Similar experiments had been carried out in other Presidencies as well. It was found that only the cassava cultivation at Poona was profitable.

The government was, in fact, winding down its experiments elsewhere to focus on the Poona region when Booth-Tucker decided to popularise cassava across India.

To Booth-Tucker, persuading Indians to adopt tubers as a staple article of diet initially appeared to be an almost hopeless task. He believed that if it remained a mere appetiser, a minor addition to vegetable curries, or an enforced but disliked last resort during actual famines, its popularity would be severely limited, offering little hope of securing it a permanent place among the staple foods of India.

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Booth-Tucker consulted with Indian grain merchants from Deccan and Punjab in order to check if a demand for cassava flour could be created. He believed that grain merchants could create a market for cassava flour and, in turn, persuade cultivators to expand production to meet demand.

Calling personally on some of the leading merchants, Booth-Tucker showed them cassava, both in its sun-dried form and the flour. They liked the taste and the appearance, experimented with a small quantity and then ordered several maunds for further trial.

Anxious to popularise cassava over as wide an area as possible, Booth-Tucker purchased a large volume of cassava flour from Travancore and tried it in their boarding schools not only in Travancore, but also in Deccan, including Poona, and Punjab. According to an article written by Booth-Tucker (The Agricultural Journal of India, Vol III, Part I, January 1906, p 226), the children “took readily to it, and asked for it to be made a permanent part of their bill of fare”.

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This surplus flour quickly became popular with the natives, who came to know it as “Mukti Fouj ka atta”, according to Booth-Tucker.

The Imperial Department of Agriculture supplied the Salvation Army during 1907 – 1909 with numerous cuttings of several varieties of cassava, after which it was planted in the Army’s Farm Colony at Muktipur, near Ahmedabad, and in other places where it possessed land, including Shiroor and Talegaon Dhamdhere near Poona.

Cassava flour and tapioca soon became a popular article of diet. The initial prejudice against the use of tubers was overcome. Booth-Tucker wrote an article on March 26, 1909, in a Bombay newspaper on the occasion of Gen Booth’s 80th birthday, in which he proudly mentioned the “introduction of cassava” as one of the major achievements of the Salvation Army in India.

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The British government’s encouragement of cassava cultivation by the Salvation Army was characteristic of its modus operandi in India, where it routinely delegated large-scale welfare endeavours to private organisations, including evangelists. Rather than investing heavily in irrigation, land reform, or structural relief measures, the government encouraged cassava cultivation during times of scarcity while limiting its own direct involvement largely to experimental farms and small-scale agricultural initiatives.

The Salvation Army gave up on tapioca and cassava flour when, in the 1920s, the Europeans came to regard them as having “doubtful food value”.