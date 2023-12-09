HR head, 2 other hospital staff booked in suicide case
Pune police on Friday booked the HR department head and other two other hospital staff in the case of alleged suicide of a female employee
Pune: The Pune police on Friday booked the human resource (HR) department head and other two other hospital staff in the case of alleged suicide of a female employee.
The incident was reported between January 2023 and October 31, 2023.
As per the complaint filed by the mother-in-law of the deceased, an FIR has been registered at Koregaon Park Police station on Friday.
As per the complaint, the 45-year-old woman employee had to allegedly face sexual harassment at the workplace. The HR department did not pay heed to her complaints. She later reportedly took the extreme step.
After a detailed police enquiry, the police have registered a case against the HR head of the hospital and two others under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.