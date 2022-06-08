HSC exam results 2022: Disabled students in Pune score well

PUNE Studies for some come in a challenging way, but when there is will, there is definitely a way for some of these students who do not give up in the face of any odds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One such student is 18-year-old Parshuram Pawar. He lost his father five years ago and since then has been the sole earner of his family. He has two younger sisters who are in school. Pawar works during the day and attends the Poona Night School because he aspires to become a Chartered Accountant.

On Wednesday, Pawar, a commerce student scored 79%. He is deaf and hearing impaired.

“I work in a private tax consultancy. In the two years of the pandemic, it was very difficult for me to focus on study and work, but my teachers and family supported me throughout. For my exam, I studied hard and focused on difficult topics and revised them continuously to ensure that I don’t lose my marks there. It was a challenge for me and I feel great that I scored well. I am hopeful that I will one day become a chartered accountant and help my family,” said Pawar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another commerce student Chinmay Awate, from C R Rangnathan Residential school Deaf college, who is hearing impaired secured 71.17%

He said that he lives far away from this college and travelling regularly was a big challenge.

“During the pandemic, I was not able to meet any of my friends, which added a lot of burden on me. I feel dizzy and have some health issues because of which travelling is a challenge for me. However, I never skipped college. My parents both worked day and night to pay my fees. I was able to secure good marks because of the support from my teachers and parents,” said Awate.

A total of 6,333 Divyang (disabled) students registered for the exam in the state, out of which 6,301 appeared and 6,001 students passed. The passing percentage of the disabled students this year was 95.24%

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}